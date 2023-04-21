 Skip to main content

Waze brings Android Auto ‘Coolwalk’ support to all users as it leaves beta

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Apr 21 2023 - 12:15 pm PT
waze android auto dashboard view

Since the introduction of Android Auto’s Coolwalk update, it’s been a waiting game to see when Waze would see an update that brings it to the carded dashboard. Now, it seems that update has finally come with some general UI tweaks.

Android Auto doesn’t look quite the same as it once did, with the latest update bringing big design changes. The biggest change, however, is the addition of a dashboard mode. Android Auto’s dashboard allows for multiple carded apps to be displayed on what could be considered a home screen.

Generally, the dashboard will consist of one navigation app, a media card, and a dynamic section that will appear and disappear, depending on certain factors. Usually, that space consists of recommended destinations determined by the navigation app. This look can be adjusted slightly, though it largely follows the same design formula.

While Google Maps has had a dashboard mode ready since Coolwalk’s rollout, Waze has fallen by the wayside.

However, in the latest stable version of the navigation app owned by Google, Waze is now utilizing the dashboard, with a simplified view of your Waze destination and route side-by-side with other dashboard apps. With that, it looks like the new version (4.93.5.11) has taken on a slightly different UI design than the limited beta version.

First off, the dashboard view, while completely accessible, feels a little squished. Granted, the device we tested the new version on is small, so Waze would likely find a better, more spacious home on a bigger screen. Nonetheless, the only information we see in the carded dashboard view is the current road, route, and estimated arrival data.

The full view, on the other hand, gives the user everything they’re used to in a normal Waze experience. That includes route options, added stop search, volume, and exit on the top row. The side has panning options and a current location button which seconds as the report button Waze has become known for. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a report button in the dashboard view. That in itself is a huge bummer as it axes a huge reason to use Waze in the first place.

Waze version 4.93.5.11 seems to be rolling out slowly, with users on Reddit noting the update while none of our devices seem to have it available via the Google Play Store. Waze coming to the Android Auto dashboard mode is a big win, though there are certainly a few visual kinks that need to be worked out.

