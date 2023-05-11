Hands-on: Pixel Tablet Case goes for whimsy and a versatile briefcase look [Gallery]

Besides the Charging Speaker Dock, Google’s only other first-party accessory for the Pixel Tablet is a “Case” that’s more solid and versatile than you’d expect.

The case part has a microfiber-lined interior, while the outside is a soft silicone with a raised edge forming a lip/perimeter. There are cutouts for the USB-C port, microphones, speakers, and fingerprint sensor-laden power button, while the volume rocker is covered.

Of course, the main feature is a pill-shaped metal ring that lets you prop up the Pixel Tablet at – in Google’s words – “almost any angle” as aided by a grippy material at the bottom. As such the Pixel Tablet can be upright, nearly flat, and every angle in between. In comparison, both Apple’s iPad case and Samsung’s book cover only offer two angles.

This comes as the Pixel Tablet itself has rubber strips/feet on the bottom edge that let you prop it up against a wall or other object, like a vase.

When you push the ring all the way back, it extends above the top of the device and you can use it as a handle, almost like a briefcase. I found that equal parts ridiculous and fun. This flourish is very much an example of whimsy on Google hardware that’s usually just expressed through color choices.

Besides a handle for your hand, the ring lets you hang the rather light Pixel Tablet on a hook, though I wouldn’t put it up too high above the ground.

When the ring is in its resting position, it acts as a docking guide for the stand as the Pixel Tablet can charge via pogo pins through the case. This is minor but pretty neat.

This case does add a noticeable thickness to the otherwise thin Pixel Tablet that alone feels like a floating screen. That and the fact it costs $79 are the main detractors. If Google didn’t want the Pixel Tablet to also be a Smart Display, I’d argue the case is a worthwhile in-box addition, and some customers might have preferred that.