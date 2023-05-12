Pixel phones to gain new ringtone inspired by Kenny G

Coinciding with the launch of the Pixel 7a, Google is preparing to release a new ringtone for its phones, filling your ears with a saxophone serenade in the style of Kenny G.

Almost every time that Google releases new phones, it also offers new ringtones to help your new Pixel purchase feel even fresher. In the case of the Pixel 7 series, this took the form of “Natural Elements” ringtones, alarms, and notifications, which, as the name implies, consisted of the sounds of nature.

These ringtones are made available to all Pixel phones through updates to the “Sounds” app. Notably, the various collections of ringtones, alarms, and notifications (which are distinct from one another) are not contained in the app itself but downloaded from Google’s servers when you preview/set one.

This week, following the release of the Pixel 7a, version 3.1 of the Sounds app began rolling out to Pixel owners via the Play Store. Instead of a full new collection, as we often get for new flagship Pixel phones, the update only introduces a single new ringtone. Oddly, the ringtone was briefly live on one of our devices before disappearing.

To best know whether or not this new ringtone – part of the “Pixel Sounds” collection – is for you, I really only have to ask one question: “Ya like jazz?” The tone wastes no time, jumping straight into a hard-hitting solo styled after acclaimed saxophonist Kenny G. (It’s also possible that this performance is from the real Kenny G, but we’re currently unable to confirm that.)

However, dear reader, I do have to inform you that Google has given this sound an incredibly clunky name – “Kenny Gingtone.” While I’m delighted by this particular addition, I hope to never again type the word “Gingtone.”