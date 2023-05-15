 Skip to main content

Google rolling out server-side update to fix Pixel battery drain

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 15 2023 - 4:06 pm PT
A recent Google app update was found to be causing issues with battery drain and overheating on Google Pixel phones. Now, Google has confirmed a fix is rolling out.

In a statement to 9to5Google, Google has confirmed that a “backend change” within the Google app has been causing battery drain on a “subset of Android devices.” The battery drain impact was noticed on Pixel devices and attributed by the community to the latest Google app versions as well as the May 2023 update that rolled out to Pixel phones earlier this month.

Google says that a fix for this problem is now rolling out to all devices and doesn’t require any app or system updates. Rather, it’s a server-side update that should fix the problem “immediately.”

The company explains:

A recent Google App backend change unintentionally resulted in a subset of Android devices experiencing accelerated battery drain. We rolled out a fix shortly after becoming aware of the issue, and impacted users should see their devices return to normal behavior immediately. This fix does not require an app update.

Affected users, primarily those with Pixel 6 or 7 series devices, noticed that the Google app was drastically impacting battery life, with some saying their battery life was effectively cut in half.

If you’ve been affected by this issue, let us know in the comments if things get better in the next day or two.

