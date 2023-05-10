 Skip to main content

The Pixel 6a is down to $349 in the wake of Google’s newest device

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | May 10 2023 - 1:21 pm PT
0 Comments
pixel 6a price cut

In the wake of a new budget A-series device, the Pixel 6a’s price is down to $349 on Google’s online store with other retailers following suit.

Today, Google announced the Pixel 7a as a successor to the Pixel 6a of last year. The 7a holds a Tensor G2 chip, more RAM, and a slightly better display with a higher refresh rate. But with all things considered, the Pixel 6a is still a very valid device even if it’s considered a “budget” phone.

The Pixel 6a runs the original Tensor chip, which is still by most benchmarks a fully capable SoC. On top of that, the 12MP camera is backed by Google’s fantastic image post-processing, due also to the Tensor chip. The display, while not incredible, is still very much usable at 1080p and 60Hz. In all, the Pixel 6a is a good budget device.

Even still, that hasn’t stopped Google from slashing the already cheaper Pixel 6a price down to $349 from $449. For reference, the Pixel 7a is at $499 – well beyond the original MSRP of the Pixel 6a. The reason for this sudden drop is obvious and it makes complete sense, however, the reduced price of the Pixel 6a makes it so much more enticing.

At $349, a Tensor-powered phone with stock Android and fantastic Google features like Magic Eraser, Now Playing, and Call Screening is very much unbeatable. The lower price even brings the device into the “secondary device category” for people who need two phones or for those that just want a backup device. The price also has it competing with Samsung’s Galaxy A lineup, which consists of some decent mid-range devices.

It looks like the Google Store, Best Buy, and Amazon have all slashed the price of the 6a, with more to likely follow suit in the near future.

Buy the Pixel 6a

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch