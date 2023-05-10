The Pixel 6a is down to $349 in the wake of Google’s newest device

In the wake of a new budget A-series device, the Pixel 6a’s price is down to $349 on Google’s online store with other retailers following suit.

Today, Google announced the Pixel 7a as a successor to the Pixel 6a of last year. The 7a holds a Tensor G2 chip, more RAM, and a slightly better display with a higher refresh rate. But with all things considered, the Pixel 6a is still a very valid device even if it’s considered a “budget” phone.

The Pixel 6a runs the original Tensor chip, which is still by most benchmarks a fully capable SoC. On top of that, the 12MP camera is backed by Google’s fantastic image post-processing, due also to the Tensor chip. The display, while not incredible, is still very much usable at 1080p and 60Hz. In all, the Pixel 6a is a good budget device.

Even still, that hasn’t stopped Google from slashing the already cheaper Pixel 6a price down to $349 from $449. For reference, the Pixel 7a is at $499 – well beyond the original MSRP of the Pixel 6a. The reason for this sudden drop is obvious and it makes complete sense, however, the reduced price of the Pixel 6a makes it so much more enticing.

At $349, a Tensor-powered phone with stock Android and fantastic Google features like Magic Eraser, Now Playing, and Call Screening is very much unbeatable. The lower price even brings the device into the “secondary device category” for people who need two phones or for those that just want a backup device. The price also has it competing with Samsung’s Galaxy A lineup, which consists of some decent mid-range devices.

It looks like the Google Store, Best Buy, and Amazon have all slashed the price of the 6a, with more to likely follow suit in the near future.

