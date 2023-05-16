Deals: Xperia 1 V goes up for pre-order at $228 off, Pixel 6a lands at $349, more

All of today’s deals are headlined by pre-order savings on Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 V that bundles in $228 in extra value. And speaking of handsets, if you’re not sold on Pixel 7a, Google’s Pixel 6a is now even more affordable at $349. Then go check out the flagship Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds while they’re at an all-time low of $299 following the second-ever discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s all-new Xperia 1 V goes up for pre-order with $228 in added value

Sony’s latest photography-focused smartphone is now going up for pre-order. Just revealed last week, the all-new Sony Xperia 1 V won’t be officially shipping until later this summer on July 28. Ahead of time, Amazon is rolling out pre-orders with some notable savings attached. The unlocked smartphone typically sells for $1,400, but now you can score some added value along the way. Bundled with the Xperia 1 V is a $50 Amazon gift card, as well as a pair of Sony’s unique LinkBuds earbuds. That all amounts to $228 in added value and the best promotion out there for scoring the latest smartphone with something extra along the way.

Sony’s new Xperia 1 V arrives as its latest generation of Android smartphone, all of which comes powered by Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 2 chip. It’s backed by 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, not to mention a 5,000mAh battery. Moving to the outside of the handset, Sony is keeping up with its usual adaption of a 21:9 aspect ratio display, which arrives with a 4K 6.5-inch panel. There’s still an onboard 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Not sold on Pixel 7a? Google’s Pixel 6a is now even more affordable

Google last week just revealed its latest slate of smartphones, delivering a new mid-range device alongside its very first flagship foldable. But for those who just want to skip the higher-end feature sets for something more affordable, the Google Pixel 6a has your back. This entry-level handset already clocks in with a more palatable $449 price tag on any other day, but now is dropping down to one of the best prices of the year. Now on sale for $349 shipped courtesy of Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and is the best we’ve seen since back in December.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s now previous-generation budget-friendly handset, taking a much more affordable approach from its flagship Pixel 6/Pro counterparts. Powered by the original Google Tensor chip, everything from there branches out to deliver some capable specs in a more affordable form-factor. The 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display is backed by 24-hour battery life, as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of the usual photography prowess from Google is packed into 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around the back of the device, too. So if you’re not sold by the just-announced Pixel 7a, this slightly older model delivers even more savings. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds are 9to5 favorites at $299

Released earlier in the year, the new Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 quickly went on to become my favorite pair of earbuds on the market right now. There was really just one problem – that steep $399 MSRP. Amazon today is helping make the new releases a touch more affordable, with one of the very first discounts landing on the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds at $299 shipped. Available in just the Canvas White style, today’s offer saves you $100 and marks a new all-time low in the process of going on sale for only the second time.

Justifying that high-end price tag, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 arrive with some capable dual hybird drivers that are backed by aptX audio and some of the best ANC available in the true wireless form-factor. There’s at least 4 hours of listening per charge before it’s time to drop them in the Qi-enabled charging case which also doubles as an audio transmitter for using the earbuds with anything you can plug a 3.5mm cable into from computers to in-flight entertainment systems and more. Our hands-on review from earlier in the spring further explores just what to expect from sound quality and overall functionality if you’re not sold yet, too.

Govee’s latest Glide Y smart lights deliver Nanoleaf-like designs

We sure do love Nanoleaf here at 9to5, but there is no denying that its releases are on the pricier side of the smart home lighting market. Imbued with much of the same modular ambience, the Govee Glide Y Smart Lights offer a notable alternative that is already on the more affordable side. Now thanks to some added savings, the price is even better. Amazon offers the smart light starter kit for $160. Down from $230, you’re pairing a $50 discount with the added savings of the coupon to deliver $70 in overall savings. That’s matching the all-time low tracked once before direct from Govee while marking the best we’ve seen from Amazon.

Differing from all of the brand’s other smart lighting kits, the Glide Y bundle lives up to its name by pairing seven Y-shaped lights together that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns. Each one splashes multicolor lighting against the wall and delivers Alexa and Assistant support on top of the companion app.

JBL’s Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker packs a built-in carabiner at $40

Amazon is offering the JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 across a collection of different styles. All down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer lands at 20% off. It’s the first discount of 2023 and lowest we’ve seen in years, too. JBL Clip 3 enters with a compact design with IPX7 water-resistance and 10 hours of audio playback per charge. An integrated carabiner allows you to affix the speaker to just about everything from a backpack to shower curtain and so much more. That makes it the perfect option for always having on-hand to ensure you’re always enjoying some higher-quality tunes than if you’ve been listening through your handset’s speakers.

