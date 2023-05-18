ChatGPT will get an official Android app ‘soon’

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has finally hit the mobile world with a new app on the App Store for iOS. With that, OpenAi promises that a ChatGPT app will be coming to Android “soon.”

ChatGPT, in effect, is a basic rendering of what AI looks like for users. Built around a real language model, OpenAI has been responsible for one of the most advanced AI chatbots to exist, allowing users to ask questions and converse with humanlike processing. So advanced, in fact, even Microsoft uses it to base its Bing Chat, though AI models still have a long way to go in terms of being a replacement for factual sources.

Of course, it’s been absent from mobile devices in a native form for a long time, with several third-party developers trying their hand and most usage coming from web browsers. Now, OpenAI has announced that its ChatGPT model is now available on the App Store for iOS, with a small asterisk hanging out for Android users.

P.S. Android users, you’re next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon.

There’s no telling what very soon means for OpenAI, though we can’t expect it to be too far off. When the app comes to Android, we’re expecting the same structuring found in the iOS app currently available. Paid users will have access to a more powerful and advanced version of the language model – GPT-4 – and faster response times. Beyond that, free users will be able to access Whisper, the company’s voice recognition software, and sync across multiple devices. Essentially, the app is everything you could do before but now available in a native app.

This all comes as Google aims to increase its AI footprint with its new Labs, like Duet AI and generative AI in Google Search. These functions aren’t exactly a chatbot, though AI in Search should theoretically make for a good source of info, so long as the language model can differentiate fact from fiction.