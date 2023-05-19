 Skip to main content

Google One Android app now lets you find your IP address and network

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 19 2023 - 5:08 pm PT
1 Comment

Google One is continuing its recent push to increase subscriber security and privacy by adding a simple tool in the Android app that lets users check their IP address.

Opening Google One for Android and tapping the VPN card in the Home feed shows a new “Your network info” section. It starts by reiterating your VPN status and then lists “Your IP address” and “Your network” (ISP or carrier).

When VPN by Google One is enabled, both lines change to “hidden.” Google notes how “there may be a delay in updating your IP address. If your IP address is not updated, try refreshing the page.”

There are, of course, other ways to check your IP address, including in system Settings, but this is slightly better than navigating to an external website. Meanwhile, the network information is handy when you’re on public Wi-Fi and want to find out who is responsible for the connection.

We’re seeing this rolled out with version 1.179 of Google One for Android. It’s not live in the iOS app and would also be useful for the Mac/Windows VPN client.

Google One IP address
Google One IP address

More on Google One:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google One

Google One

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com