Google Meet rolling out 1080p streaming for Google One 2TB+ and Workspace tiers

Back in July, 2TB+ Google One tiers added premium Workspace features focused on video calling. Google Meet is now adding a 1080p streaming option as part of Google One and other paid Workspace tiers.

Users will be able to set their Google Meet video resolution to 1080p. Available on desktop web, this will of course require a full HD camera, as well as “enough computing power in meetings with two participants.”

Google says “additional bandwidth is required to be able to send 1080p video” and that Meet will “automatically adjust the resolution if the device is bandwidth constrained.”

Status will be noted with a badge in the top-right corner, with eligible users “prompted before entering the meeting about the new 1080p option, or it can be turned on or off via the settings menu.”

1080p Google Meet will be available for Google One subscribers with 2TB or more of storage, as well as Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline customers.

The following accounts are not eligible:

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

This joins other Google One perks like up to 24-hour calls, livestreaming to YouTube, noise cancellation, and video call recordings.

More on Google Meet: