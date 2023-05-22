Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hits all-time low at $225 off, Sony XM5 headphones $348, more

All of Monday’s best discounts are now up for grabs, headlined by the best prices yet on Samsung’s latest stable of flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now $225 off alongside the S23+ at $825. That’s then joined by only the second discount of the year on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones at $348, as well as an equally rare chance to save on LG’s popular DualUp 16:18 Monitor. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time lows land on Samsung’s Galaxy S23+/Ultra from $825

New all-time lows are arriving across Samsung’s latest stable of flagship smartphones. After seeing Google steal the spotlight with a new and more affordable handset, Samsung is looking to take back the attention by offering the best prices yet across its new Galaxy S23 series handsets. The most notable of the discounts starts all of the way at the top, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $974.99 shipped. Normally fetching the usual $1,200 MSRP, you’re now looking at $225 in savings. This not only beats the previous all-time low by $25, but is now $75 under our previous mention. The 512GB capacity is also seeing much of the same all-time low savings at $1,155, clocking in at $25 under our previous mention, too.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

The savings are also continuing over to one of the more affordable handsets in the lineup. The Galaxy S23+ is also now on sale at Amazon, taking a step down to the mid-range price point of $825. If you’re noticing a trend, this is $25 under our previous mention and on top of arriving at an all-time low, is also down from the usual $1,000 going rate. Those $275 in savings deliver a feature set that isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal, but still packs more of a punch than an extra-level offering.

Resting in-between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire Galaxy S23+ package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones see second discount of the year

Starting off the week, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Sony’s latest personal listening devices. Including recently-released headphones and earbuds, shipping is free across the board. Our favorite of the batch is Sony’s latest flagship XM5 ANC Headphones which are on sale for only the second time this year. Now dropping down to $348, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $398 MSRP. This is the first chance to save since back in February, and arrives to match the all-time low for one of the first overall price cuts period.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

LG’s popular DualUp 16:18 Monitor now $597

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances this year to save on the just-released LG Dual Up Monitor. Just hitting the scene last fall, the latest debut from the company arrives as its 28-inch 2560 x 2880 28MQ780-B display at the $597 sale price point. More typically selling for $700, you’re looking at the first discount in months at $103 off. It comes within $6 of the all-time low, too, and is the second-best price yet.

Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other. Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Alongside its dual HDMI 2 ports, there’s also a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for Chromebooks, especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities. If you’re somehow not yet sold on the quirky form-factor, our hands-on review walks you through its place on your desktop.

