Backbone One PlayStation Edition is now available for Android

The new Backbone One PlayStation Edition controller for Android is here to make it easy to stream your favorite PS4/PS5 games while on the go.

In recent years, there’s been a boom in mobile gaming controllers that strap buttons, sticks, and triggers to the sides of your phone to make it more like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. These accessories are useful both for playing games like Diablo Immortal with physical controls and for streaming games from the cloud or your home gaming console/PC.

Over on the Apple side of things, Backbone has gained a solid reputation for its ergonomically designed Backbone One controller for iPhone, but Android owners had long been left out of the action.

While the baseline Backbone One has been available to Android owners since late last year, the PlayStation Edition carries a few key advantages. The most obvious difference is in the design, which borrows much of its style from Sony’s DualSense controller, including the classic PlayStation icons on the translucent buttons.

More importantly, as this is an officially-licensed PlayStation controller, you can use the Backbone One PlayStation Edition with Sony’s Remote Play app to stream games from your PS4/PS5 console. That app normally requires you to use an official Sony controller like the DualShock 4 or DualSense, but the Backbone One PlayStation Edition is also fully supported. Of course, the Backbone is also perfectly capable of playing all other controller-compatible Android games.

Coinciding with today’s launch, Backbone is also making its controllers available to more gamers around the world. Today, you can buy the Android or iPhone versions of the Backbone One controller in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. Soon, the controllers will also launch in “select markets in Asia” including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition for Android costs $99.99 and is available today from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and direct from Backbone.