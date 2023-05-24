Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from $399, Sonos sale starts at $159, Anker earbuds, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro GPS/LTE which now start at $399. Getting in on the savings are a pair of Anker Soundcore earbuds that are even more affordable from $45, as well as a collection of Sonos smart speakers and soundbars from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro GPS/LTE start at $399

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE smartwatch for $430. Down from $500, you’re looking at $70 in savings as well as the second-best price to date. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since back in February. It has only sold for less this year once before, too. The standard GPS model is also getting in on the savings, dropping down to $399 from its usual $450 price tag.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. Regardless of if you bring home the GPS or LTE model, you can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Anker’s Soundcore Life P3 ANC earbuds come in five fun styles

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds for $59. Available across all five colorways, this price is now landing at the second-best we’ve ever see after dropping from its $80 going rate. Today’s 26% discount is now landing at the best price of the year for only the second time, while coming within $4 of the all-time low. Delivering eye-catching designs to pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag, Anker’s Life P3 are quite the value. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app only make these more compelling by letting you personalize the sound profile of the 11mm drivers. Then throw in the Qi-enabled charging case that rounds battery life up to 35 hours. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

Clocking in at an even more affordable price tag, Anker’s Soundcore Life P3i earbuds are also getting in on the savings. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer lands with an on-page coupon that drops the price down to $45 across two different styles. Right away you’ll notice that these aren’t anywhere as vibrant as the standard P3 above, but the P3i still are worth a look in the feature department. Everything is centered around 10mm drivers that are backed by Bluetooth 5.2 and hybird noise cancellation with a companion transparency mode. There’s also 36-hour playback thanks to the charging case.

Sonos launches largest refurbished sale of the year from $159

Sonos today is back with its largest refurbished sale of the year. Delivering a collection of its signature and oh-so popular smart speakers with even more sizable savings attached, the company is marking down its in-house renewed gear while still delivering full warranties with every purchase. This time around, there’s an even wider assortment of its speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers up for grabs, all with free shipping across the board. Headlining all of the discounts is the Sonos Arc SL at $679. This refurbished soundbar arrives with $170 in savings from the usual $849 going rate you’d pay on a new condition release. It matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before this year, as well. Below we breakdown the features of this popular home theater upgrade, as well as detail all of the other offers from the Sonos sale.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone. Head below for all of the other refurbished Sonos sale highlights.

Another highlight from the sale and also getting in on the savings, the Sub Gen 3 is falling down to $639 for the first time this year. Normally fetching $799 in new condition, today’s offer isn’t just a 2023 low but also a $160 discount. It may only be available in the white model, but will bring a hearty helping of bass to your setup powered by Class-D amplifiers with precision-tuned acoustics.

