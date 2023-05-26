 Skip to main content

Google Chrome extensions can now create a side panel UI

May 26 2023
In addition to your Bookmarks and Reading List, the desktop Chrome side panel will soon support Manifest V3 extensions that want to display an interface.

This is made possible by a new Chrome Side Panel API that enables “persistent experiences that complement the user’s browsing journey.” For example, Google demoed a dictionary tool where right-clicking on a word and selecting the extension-provided menu item opens a side panel with the definition.

More broadly, side panels can be made so they only appear on a specific site as a companion, or they can be persistent and remain “open when navigating between tabs (if set to do so).”

Chrome extensions side panel

“Side panels have access to all Chrome APIs,” while end users can “specify which side the panel should be displayed on.” Side panels can be launched from the existing button next to the address bar and finding it in the drop-down menu or even a keyboard shortcut. 

Chrome extensions side panel

Other Google experiences that leverage side panels include Lens, Journeys, the UI for customizing browser appearance, and soon, Reading Mode. Essentially, Google is now opening up availability to third-party developers. It could be interesting to give extensions a unified space and layout, with the added context applications being the most promising, especially for smart assistants. 

The Side Panel API is available to Manifest V3 extensions and is “currently available in Chrome Beta 114.” 

