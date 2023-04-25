Google Chrome is improving dark mode support on Linux

Chrome has supported dark mode settings for a few years now, including the ability to sync the toggle to the system you’re running the browser on. Now, Google Chrome is preparing support for following the system dark mode setting of Linux, including Ubuntu.

OMG Ubuntu spotted that Google Chrome v114 on Linux respects the system setting for dark mode not just in the browser itself, but also on websites. This is new behavior compared to previous releases, which wouldn’t toggle the dark mode of otherwise compatible websites.

It’s a minor change, but one dark mode enthusiasts will surely appreciate.

The updated compatibility is tied to Chrome 114, meaning it won’t be available in stable releases for a few weeks, with the release currently aiming for the end of May. In the meantime, it’s live now in the beta channel for anyone who wishes to try it.

Chrome 112 Chrome 114

