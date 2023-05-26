Bellroy is making a leather Google Pixel Fold case

Like with other recent Google phones, Bellroy will be making a leather case for the Pixel Fold next month.

The Australian case maker and Made for Google partner has only provided a tease today, but we see it applied to the back and front of an Obsidian Pixel Fold. Style-wise, it’s not too different from the Pixel Fold Case made by Google (as seen in the cover image above).

The case on the cover screen features a raised perimeter that goes all around. There’s a cutout for the phone speaker at the top. The rear half features a raised lip around the camera bar/bump. There’s a long cutout for the fingerprint reader housed on the power button and the volume rocker, with the space between the two left exposed, which is the same approach taken by Google’s case, which is made of polycarbonate and silicone with a microfiber lining.

We see Bellroy’s traditional light brown (Terracotta) color. There will hopefully be a few other colors with the first-party case available in just a dark green Hazel, beige Porcelain, and slightly fun baby blue Bay.

With Google’s case, only the bottom piece connects with adhesive strips located at the perimeter. We’re told it will remain sticky through several removals and re-applications. It’s unclear whether the Bellroy case will work in a similar manner.

Lastly, we don’t know how much Bellroy’s Pixel Fold case will cost. For comparison, their Pixel 7 and 7a case is $49, while it’s $55 for the 7 Pro. It’s roughly an $20 premium compared to Google’s plastic cases.

