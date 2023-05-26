 Skip to main content

Bellroy is making a leather Google Pixel Fold case

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 26 2023 - 10:40 am PT
1 Comment
Pixel Fold hands-on

Like with other recent Google phones, Bellroy will be making a leather case for the Pixel Fold next month.

The Australian case maker and Made for Google partner has only provided a tease today, but we see it applied to the back and front of an Obsidian Pixel Fold. Style-wise, it’s not too different from the Pixel Fold Case made by Google (as seen in the cover image above). 

The case on the cover screen features a raised perimeter that goes all around. There’s a cutout for the phone speaker at the top. The rear half features a raised lip around the camera bar/bump. There’s a long cutout for the fingerprint reader housed on the power button and the volume rocker, with the space between the two left exposed, which is the same approach taken by Google’s case, which is made of polycarbonate and silicone with a microfiber lining.

Pixel Fold Bellroy case

We see Bellroy’s traditional light brown (Terracotta) color. There will hopefully be a few other colors with the first-party case available in just a dark green Hazel, beige Porcelain, and slightly fun baby blue Bay.

With Google’s case, only the bottom piece connects with adhesive strips located at the perimeter. We’re told it will remain sticky through several removals and re-applications. It’s unclear whether the Bellroy case will work in a similar manner. 

Lastly, we don’t know how much Bellroy’s Pixel Fold case will cost. For comparison, their Pixel 7 and 7a case is $49, while it’s $55 for the 7 Pro. It’s roughly an $20 premium compared to Google’s plastic cases. 

More on Pixel Fold:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Made for Google

Made for Google

Made for Google is the line of accessories certi…
Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold
Bellroy

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com