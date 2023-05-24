Google Store emails update about Pixel Tablet, Fold pre-orders

Given the over month-long pre-order period for the Pixel Tablet and Fold, the Google Store today sent out a note providing an update.

The subject line confirms the expected delivery date: “Your Google Store package is expected to deliver Jun 20 – Jun 21” (for the Pixel Tablet and June 27 for the Pixel Fold).

This “note on your order” is the Google Store “checking in to let you know your order is still being fulfilled.” The most pertinent piece of information in this pre-order update is that “you haven’t been charged yet” for the Pixel Tablet and/or Fold.

When you ordered, a temporary transaction might have appeared on your credit card for the full amount. However, that has since disappeared for many. It’s not an indication that your order has changed or been canceled, with the correct information still appearing in the Google Store Order history page. Today’s email provides another level of confirmation.

It also reiterates other details, with users still having the ability to “cancel your order until your order is prepared to ship.”

