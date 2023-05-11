 Skip to main content

Here’s the Pixel Fold camera in action: Astrophotography to Super Res Zoom [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 11 2023 - 11:25 am PT
Having a good camera, despite the constrained package, was one of Google’s tentpoles in designing the Pixel Fold, and here’s a brief look at that.

The Pixel Fold’s main camera is a 48 MP Quad PD with OIS + CLAF sensor. There’s a ƒ/1.7 aperture, 82° field of view, 0.8 μm pixel width, and both optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS + EIS).

Given the foldable design, you can use that main lens to take what Google calls Rear Camera Selfies where you leverage the device’s best lens and get a live preview in the process. Besides Dave Burke’s on-stage selfie, here are two more examples from Google:

The physical form factor also means the Pixel Fold can remain very still, which allows for Astrophotography. Camera controls will appear on the bottom half of the screen.

During the rest of the day, you can take Tabletop shots where the Fold is L-shaped (or propped up like a tent). What’s particularly neat is that you can have the countdown timer initiate by raising your palm with gesture recognition in. Google Camera.

There’s also the 10.8 MP ultrawide camera (ƒ/2.2, 121.1° FOV, and 1.25 μm), as well as the 10.8 MP dual PD telephoto camera that’s folded and one of the components Google optimized to fit. Like the Pixel 7 Pro, it offers 5x optical zoom, though Super Res Zoom is down to 20x from 30x. Other key specs there include: 

  • ƒ/3.05 aperture
  • 21.9° field of view
  • 1.22 μm pixel width
Rounding the camera story is the front-facing lens at 9.5 MP, ƒ/2.2, fixed focus, 84° FOV, and 1.22 μm. This is the camera that supports Face Unlock, like on the 7, 7 Pro, and 7a. The inner camera (8MP, ƒ/2.0, 84° FOV, 1.12 μm) on the foldable display does not.

