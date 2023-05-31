 Skip to main content

Google Assistant’s 3rd-party Notes & Lists integration is shutting down

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 31 2023 - 11:25 am PT
7 Comments

Last June, Google announced it was removing third-party Assistant voice apps and Nest Hub games in a year’s time. With that set to occur on June 20, another casualty of that deprecation is the shutdown of third-party Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration.

In Google Assistant settings, you’ve long had the ability to set a Notes & Lists provider for voice commands that let you create or edit a list/note on speakers and Smart Displays. The options are Google Keep, Any.do, AnyList, and Bring Shopping Lists. 

That integration is now going away. The developers of AnyList announced today that “Google is shutting down the Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration for non-Google apps on June 20, 2023.”

Specifically, “it will no longer be possible to use Google Assistant to add items to AnyList.”

Google Assistant Notes Lists
Google Assistant Notes Lists

The Notes & Lists integration is built on the same Conversational Actions/“Actions on Google” platform that’s set to go away next month.

Conversational Actions were the first way for third-party developers to integrate with Google Assistant. However, third-party voice experiences, which include apps and games with visual interactions on Smart Displays or speakers, are no longer a company priority. 

Rather, Google is now focusing on just having Android developers add voice command capabilities to their existing apps. This extends to phones, tablets, Wear OS, Google/Android TV, and Android Auto/Automotive. The developers allude to this as well: “We are continuing to communicate with Google and hope to be able to support Google Assistant on Android devices again in the future, but we don’t have anything to announce at this time.”

The old approach of making an entirely independent voice experience was harder and part of the early days of smart assistant experimentation.

We’ve asked the company whether Google Keep will be impacted by the June 20 deadline or if the upcoming Google Tasks integration, which is not yet widely rolled out, is the only service you can use with Assistant moving forward.

Update: The company tells us that Google Keep will not be impacted by this change.

More on Google Assistant:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com