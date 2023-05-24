 Skip to main content

The TicWatch Pro 5 doesn’t have Google Assistant, as Wear OS keeps holding it back

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 24 2023 - 9:15 am PT
Wear OS 3 has brought a lot of positive changes to the smartwatch platform but also some frustrating problems. Like other smartwatches, Mobvoi’s new TicWatch Pro 5 will lack support for Google Assistant on the new update.

Google Assistant was a key selling point of older versions of Wear OS, but it’s been hit or miss since the debut of Wear OS 3. Google’s Pixel Watch was the first to launch with support, and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 got access via updates. But other Wear OS 3 watches, such as those from Fossil and Montblanc, have just not had support in any capacity.

From the looks of things, this is something Google is purposefully, oddly, holding back from general Wear OS watches, and it affects the TicWatch Pro 5 too.

The new smartwatch doesn’t have Assistant installed, nor can it be downloaded from the Play Store. While that’s unfortunate in its own right, it’s all the more frustrating because the lack of Google Assistant leaves the TicWatch Pro 5 without any voice assistant – Fossil at least has Alexa.

Speaking to 9to5Google, Mobvoi confirmed that it is working with Google for Assistant support in the future. But, with Google pulling back on Assistant elsewhere too, so I wouldn’t really expect any news here for a while.

