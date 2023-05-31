One UI Watch 5 beta delayed, taking ‘longer than expected’

Earlier this month, Samsung announced its next iteration of Wear OS – One UI Watch 5. Having initially promised that software would debut a beta version for existing Galaxy Watch models, the company is now backtracking with looming unknowns.

One UI Watch 5 is set to carry some serious improvements over the current version found on the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series. Other than bringing the general updates inherently coming in Wear OS 4, One UI Watch 5 tweaks a few of Samsung’s popular features.

One major change is the shifting focus on sleep health and management. In One UI Watch 5, Samsung is aiming to take a holistic approach and use Sleep Insights and Sleep Coaching to build “healthy sleeping habits.” Samsung’s new iteration of Wear OS also brings personalized heart rate zones during running exercises.

Samsung made it clear that One UI Watch 5 would debut in full on the Galaxy Watch 6, which is likely to make its first appearance in July. That hasn’t changed, though the company is changing what was to come before that.

Announced in Samsung’s community forums, the company’s beta team stated that One UI Watch 5 would no longer be coming to beta on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 in May (via SamMobile). The team cites difficulties working with Wear OS 4, noting that it’s taking longer than expected. The initial assessment of a Wear OS 4 beta in May was exciting, though understandably hopeful.

While Samsung hasn’t made mention of changes to what the Galaxy Watch 6 will be running at launch, the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 will need to wait a little longer before a beta build is available. Of course, there is no timeline as to when this will happen, though we expect it to be available before the new version of Samsung’s smartwatch sees the spotlight.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in late July.