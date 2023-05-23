Galaxy Watch 6 Classic leaks with the return of the rotating bezel [Gallery]

After dropping the feature with the Galaxy Watch 5 series, Samsung has been rumored to revive the rotating bezel on its upcoming Galaxy Watch 6, and now a set of leaked renders of the “Classic” model show it off.

@OnLeaks and MySmartPrice this week published a set of “design” renders that show off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and a look that’s, well, quite familiar.

As expected, the rotating bezel is back in place on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, just as it was on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It seems slightly thinner compared to past generations, but not the extent that was previously rumored. Inside of that bezel is still a circular display, which is rumored to measure 1.47-inches on the larger model.

The only other tweak to the design here seems to be inspired by the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, with the Watch 6 Classic having a flat edge along the side that’s more distinct compared to past models with a rotating bezel. That signals that Samsung might end up doing away with the “Pro” model, but it’s hard to say for certain – after all, we thought the rotating bezel was gone for good before this.

The renders also depict a design that has a brushed finish and the magnetic clasp band from the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and the new Galaxy Tab S9 series. The watch will likely still be using Wear OS 3 with Samsung’s skin, but it seems reasonable that an upgrade to Wear OS 4 wouldn’t be too far off.

