OnePlus Pad proves to be a strong tablet in latest durability test

The OnePlus Pad lacks a lot in software performance, however, the physical build quality seemed to redeem that – somewhat. According to a recent torture test on the OnePlus Pad, that nice hardware also holds its own against some pretty harsh durability trials with surprising results.

The OnePlus Pad is the company’s first foray into large-screened devices. As far as performance goes, the OnePlus Pad is simply fine. Our review breaks it down much further, but it all comes down to having rather nice hardware and settling for a sub-par software experience with OxygenOS.

Proving that hardware is the best aspect of the OnePlus Pad, Zach from JerryRigEverything makes quick work of systematically testing every design element of the device. Starting with the OnePlus Stylo, the casing and tip are removed rather easily with a satisfying snap. Internally, you can see the small-capacity battery and copper hardware for wireless charging.

As for the Pad itself, the screen is put through its paces with a couple of familiar tests. The first one is the hardness test, which determines at what hardness something will be able to scratch or mark the display. Coming in close to Apple’s iPad lineup, the display sees scratches at a level 6 – not fantastic, but not terrible. When a lighter is taken to the 2000 x 2800 display, pixels go dark fairly quickly but make a full recovery shortly after.

The frame gets its fair share of abuse, with the aluminum proving easy to scratch on either side. The test reveals that the framing is, in fact, metal. Scratching in the OnePlus Pad durability test isn’t a big deal since most aluminum frames see the same weakness, no matter how strong the manufacturer advertises it is. Another note is that volume rockers aren’t easily displaced.

The rear of the device gets the same treatment and proves to scratch easily with very sharp objects. In reality, iPads have a similar fate so long as aluminum is continually used in production.

Lastly, the tablet gets the bend test. At full force, the OnePlus Pad slightly succumbs in the durability trial and the screen separates from the frame slightly, however, the device makes somewhat of a recovery. It’s highly unlikely you’ll ever bend a tablet like that by hand or by some other force.

In truth, the OnePlus Pad performed well in terms of durability. It’s by no means a tank of a tablet, but it’s not going to need babying when in use. With OnePlus, we’ve seen worse.