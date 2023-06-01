Discounted Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vac leverages a superior user experience, $299 off

The market is overflowing with robotic vacuums and mops, most of which are cheaply made with the actual user experience an afterthought. Roborock doesn’t follow that pattern but rather has an easy-to-use app, great tech, and superior products, like the Roborock S7 Max Ultra.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra sits high on the list of best robot vacuums/mops to ever hit the market. At its core, the S7 Max Ultra body is fully equipped with high-end sensors that give a comprehensive layout of your home so that a lot of guesswork is taken out of cleaning. The sensors will also avoid obstacles when needed, which means fewer breakdowns and broken charging cables you forgot to pick up.

Its actual cleaning performance is also up there in quality. The VibraRise moppping system takes care of liquid messes and dried-out stains on flooring with ease. The mopping pad vibrates at 3,000 rpm and adds pressure in order to really entice dirt off the floor. When in transit, the S7 Max Ultra can lift its mop to traverse thinner carpets, which gives the vacuum more versatility.

As for vacuuming, the S7 Max Ultra takes on hard flooring and thick carpet like they’re nothing. The fully silicone roller brush handles dirt, dust, and pet hair with ease and doesn’t need to be cleaned after a couple of runs. The motor has a suction rating of 5,500Pa, which is quite a bit for such a small machine.

Of course, that’s all in the body of the S7 Max Ultra itself. The docking station has a few more tricks up its sleeves. First off, the docking station keeps a full charge on the S7 Max Ultra vacuum so you can take on any cleaning job, day or night. The station is also capable of emptying the dust reservoir and dirty water reservoir for easy dumping. After emptying, the tank will fill again with fresh water, and the S7 Max Ultra will get a nice drying period so bacteria doesn’t grow on the mop pad.

The S7 Max Ultra wouldn’t be smart without the app, as that holds the power to let you set cleaning schedules, boundaries, and more. Schedules are more than useful and can be set for any time, and quiet hours can be set so the vacuum isn’t emptied in the middle of the night. On top of that, you can customize what type of cleaning the product does, whether that’s a thorough one or a quick pickup after dinner. The app also facilitates no-go zones and easy, quick cleaning with just a tap.

In all, the S7 Max Ultra is a fantastic robot vacuum/mop that can take on any mess. With the tech built into the vacuum itself and the features offered by Roborock’s fantastic app, there’s really no going wrong. When used regularly, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra saves tons of cleaning time, letting you spend it taking care of everything else.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra is available from June 1st for $1299.99. From June 1 through June 10, readers can purchase a $300 discount coupon for $18.99. Coupon customers will be emailed a special link to buy the Roborock S7 Max Ultra for $299 off the retail price for $1019.98 from June 1 through June 30.