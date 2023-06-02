 Skip to main content

Gmail for Android and iOS improving search with ‘Top results’

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 2 2023 - 8:01 am PT
Google is rolling out an update to Gmail search that will show “Top results” first to help “you find exactly what you’re looking for much faster.”

Gmail’s Top results section leverages machine learning models that “use the search term, most recent emails, and other relevant factors.” After this dedicated section, “All results in mail” – previously just called “Results in mail” – will appear with “results sorted by recency.”

The company calls this a “highly requested feature,” with one oft complaint being that Gmail search quality varies. It joins filtering by labels, people, and date, which was introduced in 2021 and quite useful but requires manual inputting.

Gmail search Top results

This Top results section is rolling out to Gmail search on mobile starting today and will be available over the coming weeks for “all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.”

Looking ahead, we’re waiting for Gmail on tablets and foldable to switch to a navigation rail

