 Skip to main content

Google announces Wear OS 4, Gmail and Calendar for watches, more

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 10 2023 - 12:00 pm PT
2 Comments

One of the last announcements from the I/O 2023 keynote is Wear OS 4, as well as more first-party apps for the wearable platform with Gmail and Google Calendar.

Wear OS 4 

Wear OS 3 was announced two years ago at I/O, and Google is now following it with Wear OS 4 based on Android 13. Today’s announcement is more of a teaser, starting with battery improvements and a “faster and more reliable text-to-speech experience.”

In a big finally, Wear OS 4 will bring backup and restore support that will let you “securely transfer data and settings from an old watch to your new one.” 

And if you’re setting up a watch from your phone, any permissions you’ve granted on your phone will automatically carry over.

  • Wear OS 4 Watch Face Format
  • Wear OS 4 Watch Face Format
  • Wear OS 4 Watch Face Format

A big aspect of the longer battery life on Wear OS 4 is the “Watch Face Format.” Built with Samsung, which has released an update to Watch Face Studio, this is a “declarative XML format to design the appearance and behavior of watch faces.” 

This means that there is no executable code involved in creating a watch face, and there will be no code embedded in your watch face APK.

Wear OS will take “care of the logic needed to render the watch face so you no longer have to worry about code optimizations or battery performance.” thus resulting in less maintenance and fewer updates (compared to the Jetpack Watch Face library). A watch face editor will be directly part of Wear OS.

For example, you no longer need to update your watch face to benefit from improvements in performance or battery consumption, or to get the latest bug fixes.

Wear OS 4 is launching “later this year,” and Google will provide more details in the coming months. It’s entering developer preview via emulator today.

Gmail and Google Calendar for Wear OS

As we previously reported, Google is bringing Gmail and Calendar to Wear OS “later this year.” The email client will let you browse your inbox, read, favorite, and quickly respond. Google Calendar offers a schedule view that’s similar to the phone version with the ability to RSVP and complete Google Tasks. 

On the third-party front, Google highlighted WhatsApp for Wear OS, which entered beta on Monday, and Peloton. Spotify is soon adding tiles that let you “play new episodes of your favorite podcasts, see what’s in your heavy rotation, and jump into a curated lineup of music chosen for you by Spotify’s DJ.”

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Gmail

Gmail
Google Calendar

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: [email protected]