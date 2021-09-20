Gmail search filters introduced on the web last year are now coming to Android

The most full-featured Gmail experience is still found on the web, but the mobile apps continue to pick up more and more capabilities. Gmail for Android is now gaining “improved search” through a set of filters.

Gmail search filters on Android work “independently or post-search.” The former means they appear after tapping the top — now pill-shaped — field before entering a query. As such, you can look for emails from a particular sender or recipient, as well as by date and attachment status, without a particular term in mind.

For example, you can type a query and further narrow results by selecting search filters like from: colleague’s name, or a specific timeframe. When searching for emails by sender, users can choose from a list of suggested senders or search for emails from multiple senders.

This capability is rolling out to Gmail for Android starting today and will be fully live by the end of October:

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

It matches the “search chips” introduced last year on gmail.com, but today’s filters do not appear to bring the full set of “advanced” lookup capabilities.

