Google starts rolling out image generation in Slides, more Duet AI for Gmail and Docs

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 2 2023 - 12:06 pm PT
Google is expanding Workspace Labs with a trio of new features across Gmail, Docs, and Slides, including image generation. 

As announced at I/O 2023 last month, Google is rolling out image generation in Slides, which will help users create custom backgrounds for presentations. There will be a “Help me visualize” side panel to enter a prompt.

You can then choose a style: photography, illustration, flat lay, background, clip art, or none. Google will generate 6-8 designs with the ability to “View more.”

This is rolling out gradually to trusted testers in the Workspace Labs program. 

Meanwhile, in Gmail, the “Help me write” is being expanded with contextual suggestions for replies that take into account the previous thread. Google will add specific details to the reply it generates from your prompt, like the name of who you’re replying to and any times/dates.

In Docs, Help me write will automatically add smart chips and other variables to a generated reply for you to remind you to add details, like the name of your company in a job application.

You can sign-up for Google Workspace Labs here.

