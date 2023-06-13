Deals: New lows on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $500 off and OnePlus 10T at $430, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now live, as new all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra models from $700. With $500 in savings across the board, these discounts are joined by another handset from the Android ecosystem. Also at Amazon, a new all-time low takes $220 off OnePlus 10T to join a markdown on the Bose Headphones 700, which deliver some of the best ANC on the market at $299. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lands at new Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Applying across three storage capacties on the unlocked handsets, pricing now starts at $700 for the 128GB model. That’s down from its original $1,200 price tag in order to score you $500 in savings and a new all-time low. It’s $100 under our previous mention, too. Both the 256GB and 512GB capacity models are seeing $500 discounts today as part of the sale, too.

While clearly not the new S23 model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a notable handset, delivering previous-generation flagship features including an embedded S Pen for note taking and doodling, the 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The 108MP photo resolution and Portrait Mode that “auto-detects and adjusts to what you want front and center” are nice touches here alongside the 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super-Fast charging. Check out our hands-on review.

New all-time low takes $220 off OnePlus 10T

The new OnePlus 11 may be shipping now, but those who want an even better value can now save on the company’s previous-generation smartphone. The OnePlus 10T typically sells for $650, but thanks to an Amazon discount, is now down to $430. This is dropping lower than ever before thanks to $220 in savings. It’s $70 under our previous mention from April, delivering the first chance to save since. This is also a new all-time low period.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11 that more recently launched and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. All of that makes it a compelling handset to upgrade without breaking the bank. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

Bose Headphones 700 deliver some of the best ANC on the market

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299. Down from $379, you’re looking at an $80 discount. This matches the best price of the year and is the lowest in months. It comes within $30 of the all-time low from last holiday season, too, and is matched directly from Bose, as well.

The Bose Headphones 700 might not be the newest pair of headphones on the block, but these still stand up as delivering one of the best distraction-free listening experiences on the market. There are 11 different levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience, which pairs with a comfortable over-ear design. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

