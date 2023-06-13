Pixel Watch June Feature Drop: SpO2 tracking & high/low HR alerts, Metal Band coming Friday

After adding Fall Detection three months ago as part of its first big update, the next notable Pixel Watch release is here with three health and exercise features in the June Feature Drop.

After only offering estimated oxygen variation (EOV) at launch, Google is enabling percentage-based nightly blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) on the Pixel Watch. In the Fitbit for Wear OS app, you’ll see a new “Oxygen saturation” card, and this information will also appear in your Health Metrics Dashboard.

The Pixel Watch is also enabling high and low heart rate notifications to track if the metric falls out of the usual ranges. For example, a high heart rate notification will note, “Your heart rate rose above 120 bpm while you appeared to be inactive from [x]-[y].”

Your Pixel Watch can now auto-pause runs, walks, and bike rides when you “stop at a light or take a quick breather.” It will then automatically resume the workout if you continue.

Lastly, Google Assistant for Wear OS is now available in new languages and locales: Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish, and Spanish.

This Feature Drop today comes as Google already rolled out the June 2023 security update to the Pixel Watch last week.

On the hardware front, the Metal Links Band goes on sale this week after being teased back in October. Available in Brushed Silver or Matte Black, the links are made of stainless steel and can be easily removed to account for different wrist sizes. It costs $199.99 and will be available at the Google Store starting Friday, June 16.