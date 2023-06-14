Deals: Pixel Watch with high heart rate notifications hits $300, Google Nest Thermostats from $100, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by the Pixel Watch at $300, which just got even better thanks to new oxygen variation monitoring tech and high heart rate notifications. Just in time for summer, Google Nest Thermostat lands at $100 to go alongside a pair of price cuts on Sony’s LinkBuds/S earbuds at $128 each. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel Watch just got even better at $300

Google today just rolled out a new patch on its Pixel Watch, delivering some new features. To go alongside the update, Amazon is now marking down the Google Pixel Watch to $300 from its usual $350 going rate. This is the best in a month, matching our previous mention for the first price of the year, and comes within $1 of the all-time low.

Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene last fall as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Google Nest Thermostat lands at $100 just in time for summer

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $100. Normally fetching $130, this is only the second discount of the year at $30 off. It’s the second-best of 2023, and comes within $10 of our previous mention from back towards the beginning of April. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With summer on the horizon, this is your chance to finally bring some smarts into your setup for controlling the AC through the next few months from your smartphone or with your voice. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Those who need an even more capable Assistant-enabled climate control system can score the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $197. This is down from $249 and delivering the first chance to save this year at $52 off. This is $2 under our previous mention and landing at the second-best price. Delivering much of the automated climate control features as the lead deal, this model steps up to a more aesthetically-pleasing form-factor with touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Sony’s unique LinkBuds/S adapt audio to your surroundings

Amazon is now offering the Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds for $128 shipped. Normally fetching $198, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $70 off. This is the first chance to save since our previous February mention, while matching the all-time low from last holiday season. Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-res earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also six hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Joining the S variety above, Amazon now offers the Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds for $128 in two colorways. Normally fetching $178, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches the second-best price to date. It’s only the second discount of the year and lands right at our previous mention for the 2023 low.

Taking a hardware approach to the software transparency mode feature, Sony’s new LinkBuds are centered around open ring-style drivers that allow sound to naturally passthrough from the outside world. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

