Deals: OnePlus 10T sees $220 discount to all-time low, 1MORE ANC earbuds $127, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and are headlined by a $220 discount that makes the OnePlus 10T an even better value as it drops to $430. Those interested in some new true wireless earbuds are in luck, as 1MORE’s audiophile-grade EVO ANC earbuds have dropped to $127. Then go score yourself some new microSD card storage with Samsung’s half TB PRO because, let’s face it, you can never have enough, and the $40 Amazon low is as good as it gets. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 10T is now an even better value with $220 discount

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the OnePlus 10T. Making the unlocked Android smartphone an even better value compared to the brand’s latest flagship, Amazon is cutting down the usual $650 price tag to a far more enticing $429.99 shipped. With $220 in savings attached, this matches the all-time low set just once before. If you missed out on the previous chance to score this handset for this low earlier in spring, now is another opportunity to score one of the better values on the Android market.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11, which more recently launched and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. All of that makes it a compelling handset to upgrade without breaking the bank. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save 25% on 1MORE’s audiophile-grade EVO ANC earbuds

The official 1More Amazon storefront is now offering its EVO ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $127. Marking the second-best price to date in one of two styles, today’s offer lands at 25% off. It comes within $7.50 of our previous mention from back in March and is only the second discount of the year. Arriving with plenty of premium features that are only made more compelling by the discount today, the new 1MORE EVO buds pack active noise cancellation as well as support for hi-res audio playback. If the four different ANC tunings weren’t already enough, there are two interchangeable transparency modes to pick from, as well as hybrid dual drivers that can be tuned in the companion app with customizable EQ settings. We previously walked away impressed in our hands-on review, noting that its audiophile-grade sound made a strong first impression.

Samsung’s half TB PRO microSD hits new $40 Amazon low

Alongside deals on the new 180MB/s models (down below), Amazon is also now offering a new all-time low on the previous-generation 160MB/s Samsung PRO Plus microSD card with the included USB reader at $40. Regularly $55 these days, this is 27% off the going rate and a notable chance to land a half TB of miniature storage. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and comes in at $8 under Amazon’s listing without the bonus USB reader.

It might not be as fast as the models on sale below, but it is a perfectly capable option for folks who aren’t in a hurry and comes in at $10 or more less. Protection against the elements, X-rays, and magnetic conditions alongside compatibility with a wide range of cameras, gaming rigs, smartphones, and laptops highlight the feature list here.

