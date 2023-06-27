Deals: TP-Link Matter smart light switches from $20, Anker Soundcore ANC earbuds $79, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the first discounts on TP-Link’s just-released Matter smart light switches from $20. Those are joined by Anker’s Soundcore Space A40 earbuds at $79 that back ANC with 50-hour battery life. Then go take advantage of the first discount of the year on Sony’s XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker at $48. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TP-Link’s just-released Matter smart light switches see first discounts

Just yesterday, TP-Link launched its very first smart light switches imbued with Matter support, and now your first chances to save have arrived. Starting off, the new Tapo Matter Dimmer Switch sells for $239 at Amazon. With free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, today’s offer lands with $5 in savings from the usual $28 going rate. It’s the only discount so far and a new all-time low too. One of the first smart devices from TP-Link to ship with Matter support right out of the box, its new Tapo Dimmer Switch packs all of the perks you’d expect from the latest smart home standard.

It’ll sync with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri from the get-go, with the ability to automate overhead lights without swapping out every bulb. There’s also scheduling features to go alongside automation support, with the real highlight being the dimming tech that helps you set the mood from your smartphone, voice assistant, or right from the dimmer switch itself. Dive into our launch coverage from yesterday for a closer look at what to expect.

Also joining TP-Link’s roster of Matter-enabled smart home gear is the standard Smart Light Switch, which offers much of the same tech above in a more affordable package. Dropping from the usual $25 going rate with the on-page coupon, today’s offer lands at $20 after the $5 discount applies. This is a new all-time low too. Another new Matter-enabled solution, you’re largely getting all of the same features as we noted above. The big difference is ditching the dimming capabilities in order to save $3.

Anker’s Soundcore Space A40 earbuds back ANC with 50-hour battery life

As some of Anker’s latest earbuds, the new Soundcore Space A40 are now landing as a better value today. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the true wireless earbuds are now dropping down to $79 at Amazon in one of three styles. Down from $100 across the board, you’re looking at 21% in savings alongside the third-best discount of the year. This is still one of the first markdowns of the year, too, and lands as the best price since back in April during a 1-day Gold Box sale.

Notably arriving with 50 hours of playback on a single charge, the Soundcore Space A40 earbuds are backed by active noise cancelling tech that performs quite well for the price point. Sound quality is another highlight, as these buds sound great right out of the box on top of providing access to tunable EQ settings, as well as dual-layer drivers that produce a solid mix of bass and vocals. I was personally a big fan; check out our hands-on review.

Sony’s XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker sees first discount of the year at $48

If you were intrigued by our review of Sony’s latest XB100 Bluetooth speaker from last week but aren’t yet ready to pull the trigger, Amazon today is stepping in to offer a discount on the previous-generation version. The Sony XB13 Speaker arrives with the brand’s EXTRA BASS branding and now sells for $48. Down from $58, this is the first discount of the year at $10 off. It’s matching the all-time low and is the first time we’ve seen it this low since back in December of last year.

Sony’s now previous-generation XB13 speaker arrives with a compact and portable build that’s backed by 16 hours of playback on a single charge. It’s sealed with an IP67 water-resistance rating for tagging along to the beach or pool this summer and even has an integrated strap for placing it just about anywhere. Below we break down how it compares to the newer XB100, but the long and short of it is that the $10 difference in price gets you better audio performance with Sony’s latest. If you can live with that, the savings are easily worth it for such a fun form factor.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

