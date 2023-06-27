Stitcher podcast app is shutting down in August after 15 years

Founded in 2008, the Stitcher podcasting app is shutting down following SiriusXM’s acquisition of the app.

Stitcher has been in the podcasting game for 15 years at this point, with the app offering a huge library of podcasts as well as the rare option to listen to select podcasts ad-free. Stitcher also operates some podcasting studios, including Stitcher Studios and Earwolf, the latter responsible for hit shows such as Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Comedy Bang Bang, and Office Ladies.

Announced today, though, Stitcher will cease its operations on August 29, 2023, with both the Stitcher app and website closing down. Stitcher’s owner, SiriusXM, explains:

SiriusXM, the owner of Stitcher, is focused on incorporating podcasts into its flagship SiriusXM subscription business. Subscribers can listen to podcasts within the SiriusXM app and will see an all-new listening experience later this year.

In an FAQ first reported by Variety, Stitcher notes that its podcast studios will not be shut down.

The Stitcher app and website will discontinue operations on August 29, 2023. For information on how to export your show list and other questions, please visit: https://t.co/4plo5KCf46 — Stitcher (@Stitcher) June 27, 2023

It’s certainly a shame to see the long-time podcasting app go dark, but the podcasts themselves won’t be going anywhere. They’ll still be available through other podcasting apps such as Spotify, Pocket Casts, and YouTube Music. Stitcher will also refund customers with Premium subscriptions and cancel auto-renewal.

More on Podcasts: