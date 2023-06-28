Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22/Ultra smartphones from $498, Anker USB-C chargers $16, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live, with some all-the lows on Samsung Galaxy S22/Ultra smartphones leading the way. Pricing now starts lower than ever before at $498. You can also score some of the first price cuts on Anker’s just-released USB-C wall chargers from $16 to go alongside some Android-ready Samsung EVO microSD cards from $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22/Ultra all-time lows arrive from $498

Woot today is offering the best chance yet to save on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. The previous-generation flagship may not be the brand’s latest release, but it still packs quite a punch that’s only made more compelling by an all-time low discount. Dropping an unlocked 128GB model down to $628, delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer is down from its original $1,200 price tag, though you’d more regularly pay $800 at Amazon right now. That still saves you $172 while delivering the best discount to date at $158 under our previous mention from last month.

While clearly not the new S23 series model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed yet similarly squared-off design as previous models. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

If you’re looking for an even better value, the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 is also getting in on the savings today courtesy of Woot. Marking down an unlocked 256GB capacity model to $497.99, you’re looking at yet another all-time low. It has an original $850 MSRP that you’ll still pay full price for over at Amazon. Today’s offer then amounts to $352 while delivering the best discount we’ve seen to date.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s now previous-generation entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage.

Anker’s just-released USB-C chargers on sale from $16

Back at the start of the month, Anker launched its latest USB-C charger just in time for the new 15-inch MacBook Air to hit the scene. Now it’s offering one of the first chances to save on its new 317 100W USB-C Charger, thanks to an offer via the brand’s official Amazon storefront that drops the MacBook-ready accessory down to $29. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at 20% in savings and the second-best price for an all-time low. We did see a short-lived launch discount go live back at the very beginning of June, with today’s offer coming within $0.50 of that Amazon low.

The perfect accessory to upgrade your charging setup, Anker’s latest USB-C charger instantly justifies its space in your everyday carry by clocking in at just a fraction of the size of other comparable wall adapters on the market. On top of being fit for Apple’s latest release, this just-released single-port USB-C charger can handle dishing out up to 100W of juice to handle even more capable Chromebooks and more. A USB-C cable is included in the package too. We also break down all of the other notable inclusions like Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 adjustable power output in our launch coverage.

While it’s not seeing quite as notable of a discount, you can take advantage of some all-time low savings on the new 317 charger’s smaller counterpart. Anker also launched its new 312 30W USB-C Wall Adapter at the start of the month, and now it’s seeing a small discount down to $16. That’s down from $18, marking only the second discount to date and matching the launch promotion we saw back at the very beginning of June.

Samsung EVO microSDs start at just $10

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on the Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards for folks that would rather save some cash than go with the latest and greatest. You can now score the 128GB model for just $10 or the 256GB variant with double the storage at $18, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18 and $23 or more, respectively, these deals deliver up to 45% in savings and the lowest totals we can find. They are also new Amazon all-time lows.

Ready to upgrade your gaming setup, camera rigs, Android handsets, and more ahead of summer photo and video capturing (among other things), the EVO lineup delivers a midtier 130MB/s experience for less. They do, however, still provide protection against magnets, X-rays, extreme temperature, and water, much like the rest of the Samsung lineup, and come backed by a 10-year warranty. Head over to our hands-on review for a closer look.

