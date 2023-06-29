How to change the font size on your Pixel Watch

By nature, smartwatch screens are small. That doesn’t necessarily mean you must live with small font, even on the Pixel Watch. Here’s how to adjust font size on the Pixel Watch.

Everyone is unique and has different preferences when it comes to display text. I like text to be a little smaller because it looks a little cleaner, in my opinion. On the other hand, larger text is easier to read.

It can be hard to read what’s on the 1.2-inch screen on the already smaller Pixel Watch. While Google did a fine job confining the UI to a smaller display while offering a rather fantastic experience, the option to change font size is welcome.

During the June Pixel Watch app update, the option to change font size was added. With a quick dive into the settings, you can tune notifications and general text to match your preference.

How to change Pixel Watch font size

On the Pixel Watch, swipe down once. Tap the settings cog. Scroll and find Accessibility. Scroll again and tap Font size. Tap the + or – to change the font size.

This setting is easy to find, which means it can be tuned over and over to get it perfectly right for you. Tiles and quick setting buttons won’t change with the font size. This tool really only affects general text and not stylized characters in various apps.

One thing to note is that a larger font means less can fit on the page, so if you want to keep a cleaner look on the Pixel Watch, a smaller font will do that. Then again, changing the size in order to clearly see text supersedes all style preferences.