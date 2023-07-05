RedMagic’s latest gaming phone has up to 24GB of RAM, faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Gaming phones often push the ceiling when it comes to performance and specs, and that’s especially true of the latest device from RedMagic. The new RedMagic 8S Pro is the first Android smartphone to offer up to 24GB of RAM, and it’s got a killer package alongside it.

The normal RedMagic 8 Pro is already a powerful gaming phone: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a big and fast display, and plenty of RAM. But the new RedMagic 8S Pro takes everything a step further.

Firstly, that includes memory. RedMagic 8S Pro is the first Android smartphone with 24GB of RAM. Most Android phones in 2023 use between 8GB and 12GB of RAM, so this is easily doubling most devices out there. Even other gaming phones have been limited to 16GB. That extra memory will mainly go to gaming, as the vast majority of users simply don’t need that much memory available.

That said, it goes right along with the over-the-top approach RedMagic has taken. Beyond the wild amount of memory, the 8S Pro is also the first device to pick up an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Technically, Samsung has offered this in its custom “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy,” but this is the first time we’re getting it outside of Samsung. This version in RedMagic 8S Pro runs at the same 3.36GHz as Samsung.

The rest of the device’s package includes a 960Hz touch sampling rate on the 6.8-inch 120Hz display, a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio, and faster shoulder triggers on the side of the phone. A 6,000 mAh battery with 65W charging powers the show, and there’s also Snapdragon Sound support for better latency with compatible headphones.

It’s overall a great package, but one that’s exclusive to China for the time being. RedMagic 8S Pro will start at ¥4399, with the 24GB of RAM RedMagic 8S Pro+ landing at ¥7499. There’s no date for the international release, but RedMagic says it’s coming “soon.”