Fairphone 3 will get two more years of Android updates as Fairphone 4 comes to the US

The Fairphone 3 is set to get a little resuscitation with an added two more years of Android support. This news comes from the same manufacturer that just released it’s latest sustainable device – the Fairphone 4 – in the US.

The jump in the number of companies willing to support released devices for longer than two or three years is refreshing. One of the original ones to do so is Fairphone.

The Fairphone 3 was launched in late 2019. The device sported a semi-modular design and a heavy aim on sustainability, which is still echoed in the company’s current lineup of devices. The Fairphone 3 was promised at least five years of software support at launch. As that 2024 date soon approaches, it was assumed that the Fairphone 3 would see the end of its life, especially considering the sudden discontinuation of the device in 2021.

Now, the Fairphone 3 will see an added 2 years of software support, on top of the originally promised 5. Announced on Twitter, Fairphone is bringing Android 13 to the 2019 budget release. The company has no plans to stop there, promising support until well into 2026. While the device is no longer being sold, those who have held on to the user-friendly device will get some extra time.

We aim to support Fairphone 3 for at least 5 years after launch 📱, providing software updates until the end of August 2024. But since longevity is one of our core values, we aim for 2 extra years of support, taking us to 2026! 🌿 — Fairphone (@Fairphone) July 10, 2023

This news comes as the Fairphone 4 launched in the US last week. Prior to its release, the Fairphone 4 was limited to Europe and ran Android for its core of users. This new US variation is a product of a partnership with Murena, which results in a Google-free device running an OS platform called “/e/.”

The Fairphone 4 US variation keeps the same mission going, which puts repairability and the environment first. It houses a 3,905mAh battery and can come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on your budget. The 6GB model comes in at $599 while the latter hits $679. With repairability being a key factor, the device takes a modular approach and can be repaired with standard household tooling.

To no one’s surprise, the Fairphone 4 will come with five years of support. Who’s to say whether or not Fairphone will extend that another couple of years at the end of its life, similar to the Fairphone 3? In any case, the Fairphone 3 getting a life extension is a step in the right direction.