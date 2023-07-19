Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G now $200 off, Anker Android accessories from $12, more

All of Wednesday’s best deals are now live with a better-than-Prime Day offer on Samsung’s elevated 256GB Galaxy S21 FE 5G at $200 off. Then, there’s a midweek Anker sale that’s also getting in on the savings with Android accessories from $12, not to mention a $71 discount on Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Samsung’s elevated 256GB Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Undercutting Prime Day by an extra $50, the affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now an even better value. This unlocked Android smartphone arrives with 256GB of storage and now sells for $569.99 shipped at Amazon. It’s $200 off the usual $770 price tag and landing at the best price of the year. We did see it sell for less back on Black Friday, but today’s offer is the first discount since. It might not be the newest of these more budget-friendly counterparts to more flagship devices on the market, but Samsung’s recent S21 FE still stacks up quite favorably. Carrying over higher-end spaces to a more affordable package, to start there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. There’s a triple sensor rear camera array with 30X SpaceZoom, as well as a 4,500mAh battery. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

Anker launches new midweek sale from $12

Anker today is launching a new midweek sale that’s putting its latest GaNPrime charger lineup in the spotlight amongst an assortment of other accessories. Shipping is free across the lineup. Our top pick is on the Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip at $64. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $36 in savings attached. This is $6 under previous mentions and marking the only time it has dropped under $70.

Perfect for streamlining the desk or communal charging space, this power strip sports a compact design that still managed to pack in six ports. There’s notably two full AC outlets that are then joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. Then as the star of the show, you’ll find two 100W USB-C GaN ports for powering up MacBooks and much more. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know about the lineup. Plus, there’s a collection of other Anker accessories on sale from $12.

Wrap Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro around your wrist

Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked at the end of the month, Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the 45mm smartwatch down to $379, today’s offer lands with $71 in savings attached from the usual $450 price tag. It’s $20 under our previous mention, too, and landing at the second-best price to date. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. Regardless of if you bring home the GPS or LTE model, you can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

