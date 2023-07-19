Sony teases July 24 launch date for upcoming WF-1000XM5 earbuds

Sony is gearing up to make a big announcement on July 24. That announcement is expected to be none other than the official release of Sony’s long-awaited WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

Sony found a massive amount of success in the WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds released back in 2020. Since then, the company hasn’t done much in the way of Hi-Res audio or broke ground the way it did with the XM4s. That period of silence has only done more in the way of creating excitement, and with recent leaks showcasing what the company has been working on, it’s only a matter of time before the silence is broken. In fact, that’s Sony’s jumping-off point. In a tweet posted today, the company simply states “For the silence. For the sound.” With that, an image and caption notes July 24 and a time of 9 a.m. PT.

For the silence. For the sound. ​



Stay tuned…you'll want to hear this.​#MySony pic.twitter.com/m9p0NV5LG2 — Sony Electronics (@SonyElectronics) July 18, 2023

The image looks to contain the top portion of the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbud’s chassis, as seen in previous leaks of the design. While the tweet doesn’t mention the earbuds by name, the XM5s are likely the subject in question. The new earbuds take on a glossy and matte appearance, as well as a less circular shape than the previous generation. Overall, they’re still a bit bulky but look great otherwise.

Of course, Sony didn’t find success off of looks alone. The new WF-1000XM5 earbuds are set to have some serious hardware packed in to facilitate Sony’s LDAC codec and Hi-Res quality, as well as a possible secondary driver built in for deeper sound.

Sony’s Tweet also puts a lot of weight on noise cancellation, which varies in quality from brand to brand and will be quite difficult to improve on. With all that time between Sony’s XM4s and the upcoming WF-1000XM5 earbuds, there’s a lot riding on this. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect a lot from Sony, considering how well the WF-1000XM4s were received and have held up over the last three years.

Whatever the case, we’re expecting to see the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds in full on July 24. Sony didn’t leave a call-to-action or any sort of location to keep an eye on for the announcement, so we’re assuming the news will come through Twitter next Monday at 9 a.m. PT.