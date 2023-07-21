Samsung teaser shows off Galaxy Z Flip 5’s gap-free hinge

Days before launch, Samsung is teasing the newly-designed hinge system on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected to eliminate the “hinge-gap” of past generations.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely be the foldable with the most upgrades compared to the previous year. The front display will come in at over three inches, which is a little over double the size of the Z Flip 4’s outer display. That comes with extra advantages as well, which means easier device interaction when the clamshell is closed shut. Both devices are also said to have revamped hinge designs, which eliminates that dead air seen on the Flip 4 when the phone is closed.

Backing that up a bit, Samsung India took to Twitter to release a teaser video for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The video shows three colorways – Lavender, Mint, and Cream. Each device opens and closes a number of times, which gives you a clear look at the hinge itself.

There does appear to be a much tighter tolerance where each panel meets at the center. It’s hard to tell with a highly edited marketing video, but there’s something to be said about how squared-off the Flip 5 looks in comparison to the Flip 4.

What do you think this symbol means? Drop a comment below!#JoinTheFlipSide #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/tvNWTLaQoM — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 21, 2023

If you recall, the Flip 4 tapers down when closed, leaving the hinge area thickness wider than where the camera and external display lie. If you look directly at it from the side, it’s clearly not square. The Flip 5, however, has a more rectangular silhouette with no clear gaps between the screens or frame when it’s completely shut.

Again, the video is edited to look perfect. That could mean some improvements are exaggerated. However, it’d be a pretty big deal if Samsung were to pawn the Flip 5 off as the above design with the final product having a significant gap at the center. Previous promo videos for the Flip 4 don’t hide the design and significant space between screens when closed, so we expect the Flip 5 to look exactly how it does in the above video.

Samsung’s teaser ends with Galaxy Unpacked details, which we know takes place on July 26. With that, the company is still running a promotion that unlocks $50 in credit when you reserve a pre-order spot for free.