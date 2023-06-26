Full Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 specs surface in super-cryptic leak

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 are set to be the next foldable phones to come out of Samsung’s production line this year. With the release still to come, the Flip 5 and Fold 5 specs are already public thanks to a fun leak.

Through a convoluted process – obtaining a link through binary code posted on Twitter via SnoopyTech – every technical detail of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 specs are now public. That includes display type, size, and SoC choice for each foldable.

First off, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will unsurprisingly house two displays, one internal and another external. This go-around, Samsung is packing a much larger display on the outside of the Flip 5. That display hits 3.4-inches across at a resolution of 748 x 720. Internally, the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel will come in at 6.7-inches and looks to be capable of hitting up to 120Hz, which flexible screen will be 2640 x 1080.

Internally, the Flip 5 is packed with 8 GB of RAM paired with either 256GB or 512GB and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The clamshell foldable is also equipped with a 3,700mAh battery, which should last a decent amount of time. On the back, a 12MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide are set into the external display.

The device is set to come in four colors: Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite.

As for the Z Fold 5 specs, things get a little more intense. Both display sizes hit the same size as the previous generation and are backed by a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. The external display hits 6.2-inches at 2176 x 1812 while the internal screen comes in at 7.6-inches. Both are capable of 120Hz while the external display’s variable refresh rate hits a minimum of 48 frames per second.

Inside, the Fold 5 houses 12 GB of RAM with either 256GB or 512GB and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The battery inside is a 4,400mAh unit, which isn’t a physical improvement over the Fold 4. The Fold 5 will come with a 50MP main sensor and 12MP ultra-wide. The telephoto lens paired with the other two is also 12MP.

Something to note within the released specs is that the Z Fold 5 seems to come in at 13.4mm tall when folded. That’s about 0.8mm thinner than the Z Fold 4. The foldable is also reportedly 10 grams lighter in this generation.

The Fold 5 will come in Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue.

Interestingly enough, neither device seems to come with a dust resistance rating packed in the IPX8 rating listed. It was rumored both devices might get certified, though an “X” still stands in the current dust resistance classification.

Both devices will run Android 13 (One UI 5.1.1) out of the box, which houses some seriously impressive features. Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in July. Previous reports indicate a release date of August 11.

01101000 01110100 01110100 01110000 01110011 00111010 00101111 00101111 01110000 01100001 01110011 01110100 01100101 01100010 01101001 01101110 00101110 01100011 01101111 01101101 00101111 00110101 00111001 00110011 01010011 00110001 01100111 01011000 01001010 — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) June 26, 2023

More on Galaxy Z Fold 5:

The lead image of Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a mockup based on previous leaks