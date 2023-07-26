Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $400 off, Z Flip 4 savings, S22 Ultra $682, more

It’s Galaxy Unpacked day and while Samsung is busy revealing all of the entirely new additions to its smartphone lineup, we’re going to be focusing on the day’s best discounts. Fitting into both camps, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now $400 off to go alongside some pre-order savings on its Flip 5, too. If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, there’s still plenty to consider with Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra as a $518 refurb discount lands. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 now $400 off

Samsung today is officially taking the wraps off the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 today, and the savings are right behind. Courtesy of Amazon today, you can now score the all-new unlocked smartphone with a free storage upgrade for $1,800. That nets you the 512GB version for the same price as the entry-level 256GB capacity, saving you $200. Then Amazon is sweetening the pot by throwing in a $200 Amazon gift card, bringing your total savings up to $400 – all without having to trade in a device. It’s also worth noting that Samsung has its own launch discounts today that are worth a look, too.

Slated to begin shipping in August, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness. We also break down what else is new over in our launch day coverage.

Consider Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra as a $518 refurb discount lands

Woot today is stepping in to help our cause of bringing you the best deals, offering one of the best chances yet to save on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. The previous-generation flagship may not be the brand’s latest release, but still packs quite a punch that’s only made more compelling by today’s refurbished discount. Dropping an unlocked 128GB model down to $682, delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer is down from its original $1,200 price tag, though you’d more regularly pay $800 at Amazon right now. That still saves you $172 while delivering the best discount to date at $158 under our previous mention from last month.

While clearly not the new S23 series model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still arrives with much of that refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as previous models. Making a notable appearance this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 6/SE Android gimbals on sale

DJI’s latest flagship iPhone and Android gimbal is seeing one of its first discounts on Amazon today. The new Osmo Mobile 6 arrives with all of the bells and whistles to deliver stable video recordings to your smartphone, and now for less than before with a drop to $149. Keep in mind this is only the second discount so far, as its drop from the usual $159 going rate delivers a new all-time low at $1 below our previous mention. DJI’s OM 6 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech.

The 3-axis gimbal rests on a telescoping body that can turn into a selfie stick and tripod, and sports a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, the most recent generation of DJI’s technology for locking stabilization to a specific target in your footage, with new functionality like ShotGuides adjusting your shot to the environment you’re actually filming. There’s also an exclusive Quick Launch feature for iPhones, which automatically options the companion DJI Mimo app once your smartphone is attached to the stabilizer.

After just launching before the spring, DJI’s most affordable smartphone gimbal is now an even better value. Seeing its first-ever discount courtesy of Amazon just like the lead deal, the new Osmo Mobile SE gimbal lands at $99. That’s down from the $109 price tag it launched with in February, and the only chance to bring it home with some savings attached.

Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone with a magnetic mounting system. You’ll find much of the same ActiveTrack 5.0 and ShotGuides tech as above, too. We fully break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, but there’s also improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $99 all-time low price tag.

