Galaxy Watch 6 introduces a new band connector and fabric band, both backward compatible

Alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Samsung is introducing a new band connector for smartwatches as well as a new fabric band, and they’ll work across all modern Galaxy Watch models.

Samsung’s new “One-Click” band mechanism allows Galaxy Watch bands to connect to the watch without needing any tools, and it replaces the usual pin that you can push over to switch the band.

This new system notably doesn’t replace a traditional spring pin. You can still connect any 20 mm or 22 mm band (depending on the model) to a Galaxy Watch. This new system is just retrofitted into that. I had a chance to try this hands-on last week and found it works rather well. Pushing the button makes it easy to remove the existing band, though I did notice it’s a little tough to get a band in place with this button.

Samsung confirmed that all of the bands using this new system will be backward compatible with previous Galaxy Watch models (Watch 4 and Watch 5), and you’ll see many of Samsung’s first-party bands make the switch to the new connector too as new variants are released.

A new band is also arriving this year, with a fabric band for Watch 6 that’s also backward compatible with Watch 4 and 5. This new band is designed for added comfort and has a velcro loop design to keep it in place securely. The band will be available in several colors, including blue, white, and purple.

Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are available for pre-order now starting at $299, and you’ll be able to get these new bands from Samsung.com starting today.

