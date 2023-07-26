Galaxy Z Flip 5 goes official for $999 with bigger cover display, thinner design

So far in the foldable market, Samsung has found the most success with its flip phone. The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 doubles down on the form factor with updated specs and hardware and, more importantly, a bigger cover display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the spec sheet. It brings the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, now starting at 256GB of storage with an optional upgrade to 512GB. It’s powered by a 3,700 mAh battery, supports 25W wired charging, and Qi wireless charging as well.

The inner display is also the same with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz panel that folds along its horizontal axis. One of the new upgrades to the hardware is an upgraded hinge which closes flat, mostly eliminating the gap that was present in past Flip models. That also leads to a thinner foldable. When closed, Flip 5 is just shy of 15mm thick, down from over 17mm at the Flip 4’s thickest point – weight stays the same at 187g, though.

The outer display is the other big upgrade. Galaxy Z Flip 5 introduces a new cover display, the “Flex Window.”

The 3.4-inch 60Hz display is 720×748, and the panel takes up nearly the entire outer space of the Flip 5’s design. It’s drastically larger (nearly 4x) than what was found on Flip 3 and 4 and much more capable too. It supports customizable clockfaces that you can switch between, as well as widgets for media controls, your calendar, and more. There are also quick settings accessible from the outer display, access to Samsung Wallet for mobile payments, and support for a full QWERTY keyboard for replying to notifications. There are no full apps (by default), though.

Cameras are also left unchanged, with two 12MP sensors on the back for wide and ultrawide shots, as well as a 10MP selfie camera on the inner display.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender color variants and will also be available in Samsung.com exclusive Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow colors.

Pricing starts at $999 and Samsung has some great pre-order offers including up to $900 in trade-in credit, a free storage upgrade (512GB for the price of 256GB), and up to $540 in savings when bundling with Galaxy Watch 6 and/or Galaxy Tab S9. Samsung Care+ is also 30% off at launch.

The Flip 5 starts shipping August 11.