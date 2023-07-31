Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro hits $380, new Sony Xperia III 5 low at $400 off, Google TVs, more

All of Monday’s best deals are now live and headlined with a discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at $380. We just ran a feature about how the brand’s new wearables don’t replace the more rugged wearable, and now you can save $70. That’s alongside Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 III at a $598 all-time low, plus some Google TV offers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new wearables can’t compete with Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung just revealed its latest wearables last week, but anyone looking toward the more rugged end of the lineup is still going to want to keep last year’s model in mind. Even with all of the changes of the new Watch 6 Classic, there’s something to be said for how untouched the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is in the lineup. And now, thanks to Amazon, it’s an even more compelling experience, thanks to a discount. The wearable drops to $380 from the usual $450 price tag in order to take $70 off. This is the second-best offer to date and clocks in at within $1 of the all-time low. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review or head below as we take a deeper dive at how it all stacks up.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech but with an even more premium and rugged design than even the newer additions to the lineup. The titanium case protects all of those features, including the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot.

We also put together a recent feature that walks you through why the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model isn’t a direct replacement for the Galaxy Watch 5. You’re missing out on the titanium shell, massive battery life, and overall more rugged vibes. If you’re on the fence about bringing home Samsung’s latest, our recent coverage should help – as should today’s $70 discount.

Save on Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 III with dedicated shutter button

Sony makes some of the more unique smartphones on the market, and now we’re seeing the best price yet on one of them. Amazon is now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 III 5G 128GB for lower than ever before, dropping the handset to $598 shipped. Typically fetching $998, today’s offer lands at $400 off while beating our previous mention by an extra $100. It’s only the second offer of the year and now lands at a new all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to Sony’s stable of photography-focused smartphones, its Xperia 5 III comes centered around a Snapdragon 888 chip that powers the 6.1-inch 21:9 120Hz display. Its photography features are really what let this one stand out from the competition, and we explore that below.

The real enticing features of the Xperia 5 III arrive for those who plan on using this as a camera first and foremost, with a unique feature set on that photography front. There is a triple sensor camera array around back that sports ZEISS optics, dual PDAF sensors for fast autofocus, and AS super resolution zoom to help capture far away subjects – not to mention 120FPS recording and plenty of customizable settings to complement the dedicated shutter button. All of the details are also available in our announcement coverage too.

TCL’s 2023 Q7 4K Smart Google TVs with 240Hz VRR gaming from $598

We are now tracking some solid price drops at Amazon on the 2023 TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TVs, starting with the 65-inch model at $700. Regularly $1,000 at Best Buy, where it is currently matched, this is up to $300 off and the lowest price we can find. It has been bouncing between $800 and $1,000 for the most part at Amazon since it launched in April and has now returned to the all-time low. You’re looking at a 120Hz FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) QLED display with “blistering fast 240Hz VRR” for “more responsive gameplay without lag.” Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and full array local dimming join support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear as well as AirPlay 2 streaming.

