Chrome adding temporary ‘Allow this time’ option for permissions

Similar to Android, desktop Chrome will soon gain an “Allow this time” option when prompted by websites to grant the geolocation, camera, or microphone permissions.

Previously, your options were Block or Allow to permanently grant access, as well as the ability to close the prompt in the top-right corner.

Starting in Chrome 116, which rolls out later this month, Google is gradually rolling out another option that grants one-time permission for the “current ongoing interaction with a web application”:

Allow this time : Temporary allow.

: Temporary allow. Allow on every visit: Persistent allow.

Don’t allow: Persistent block.

Clicking the x button: Temporary block.

This is similar to “Only this time” on Android, with Google finding that “users often are not ready to make a persistent decision for website permissions, trying to assess if they get value in return for granting permissions.” The prompt will appear again on your next site visit.

Meanwhile, the decision to rename block/allow is meant to “make it clear that one of the options is temporary, while the other one is persistent.” There will be no changes to users that previously granted access.

Chrome is following Safari 16 and Firefox 115 on desktop in implementing Allow this time. Google is currently launching this feature on desktops (Mac, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS), but the mobile web experience “may change in the future.”

More on Chrome: