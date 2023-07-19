Microsoft starts pushing Bing AI on Google Chrome users, but it still only works on Edge

Microsoft has doubled down on its AI chatbot within Bing, but on desktops, that experience only works on the company’s Edge browser. Now, though, Microsoft have started pushing Bing AI on Google Chrome users, even though they can’t use it.

As spotted by Windows Central, a new pop-up on Windows 11 detects when you are using the Google Chrome browser and will appear with a message about Bing AI.

Try the new AI powered Bing in Chrome.

The pop-up opens a Bing page and asks users to install the Bing extension. That then switches your default search engine and sets Bing as your homepage.

But, what all of this doesn’t do, is let you use Bing AI within Google Chrome.

Despite Microsoft’s earlier messaging about wanting the AI chatbot to work across all browsers, it still doesn’t operate within Chrome. It’s very possible, I’d argue likely, that this pop-up prompt simply appeared erroneously ahead of Microsoft actually launching Bing AI in Chrome. At this point, though, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed if that is the case.

This is what you see when trying to use Bing AI Chat in Chrome, even if you have access

