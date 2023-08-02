Where to pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 and get the best deal

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are hitting the pre-order shelves starting today, and those who do so will likely get the best deal with boosted trade-in credit from Samsung.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are refinements of previous generations. Running on Wear OS 4 – One UI Watch 5 – the Galaxy Watch 6 packs in some exciting health features like sleep scoring, personalized heart rate zones, and enhanced temperature sensing for those tracking menstrual health.

On the physical side, the Galaxy Watch 6 sports thinner bezels, which make for a bigger screen at a higher resolution than the previous generation. The Watch 6 Classic has a thinner rotating bezel than the Watch 4 Classic and packs a 425mAh battery for up to 40 hours of usage, similar to the smaller Watch 6.

Benefits of pre-ordering

Before the wearables start shipping in August, users will be able to pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic for a couple of benefits you wouldn’t see during the general sales period. Samsung is known to offer additional accessories, credit, or boosted trade-ins for those who pre-order, which means things might be a little cheaper in the long run.

First off, anyone who pre-orders the Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic will receive a free Fabric Band with the purchase. Since the Watch 6 takes greater emphasis on sleep tracking and improvement, it was only fitting that the company developed a companion band that made wearing the watch to sleep comfortable and reasonable. The Fabric Band makes use of a new “one-click” connector that makes switching out bands much easier. With that, the material is a nice stretchy fabric that’s comfortable to wear at long intervals.

The other benefit of pre-ordering any of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6’s is the boosted trade-ins offered. The company notes that buyers will be able to see up to $250 in trade-in credit, up $125 from last year’s pre-order deal. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is going to get you the most credit, as it retailed for $449 – $20 more than the most expensive Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Do note that the Watch 6 Classic is in somewhat of a different niche than the Watch 6 Classic, as it’s focused on rugged health tracking and insane battery life.

Best Buy is another fantastic pre-order option. Right now, the storefront is offering a $50 gift card with any Galaxy Watch 6 purchase. While it’s not a discount, it does give you a little leeway to order accessories along with the watch, which can be more than helpful. Best Buy also looks to be offering the Fabric Band for free with the Watch 6 when you pre-order.

If you’re looking to switch to Verizon anytime soon, the company is offering up to $350 off either the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic with the purchase of a select 5G Android smartphone on certain qualified 5G Unlimited plans. AT&T, on the other hand, is offering up to $350 off when you purchase any two Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches.

Where to pre-order

Samsung tends to make a big footprint with new releases, hitting multiple retailers with pre-order stock. This year is no different and the Galaxy Watch 6 series will be available at the following websites, though Samsung’s own storefront is going to offer the best pre-order deal if you’re trading a device in.

If you’re not trading something in, both Samsung and Best Buy will offer $50 in credit, though Best Buy’s solution is credit only and not a discount like Samsung’s if you use our links. Both stores seem to also offer a free Fabric Band with pre-order.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in 40mm and 44mm, named “large” and “small” respectively. The 40mm Watch 6 will set you back $299 while the 44mm variant costs $329. As for the stainless steel Watch 6 Classic with rotating bezel, you’re looking at $399 for the 43mm version and $429 for the largest 47mm chassis.