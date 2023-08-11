Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 $180, Pixel Tablet $439, Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch $209, more

Today’s best deals are all up for grabs and headlined by Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $180. All three styles are joined by the first discount on Google’s all-new Pixel Tablet from $439 as well as Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch at $90 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver Hi-Res audio and ANC

Amazon now offers the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $180 in three colors. This 2023 low is marking a return for one of the first times while matching our post-Prime Day mention. It’s $50 off the $230 going rate, as well.

Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Google’s all-new Pixel Tablet sees first discounts

We’re now tracking the very first discount on the all-new Google Pixel Tablet. Paired with one of the brand’s new Charging Speaker Docks, the just-released Android tablet drops to $439 at Amazon. Down from $499, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings while delivering the only chance to save since launch. The savings today also carry over to the elevated 256GB model at $519, down from $599 and also marking the first discount.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts. We explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch sees $90 discount

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch for $209. Down from $299, you’re looking at a $90 discount while beating our previous mention by an extra $20. This is the third-best price cut to date, coming within $34 of the all-time low. Powered by the latest Wear OS, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

