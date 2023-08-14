Deals: OnePlus 10T 256GB now $250 off, Sony 720N ANC Headphones $98, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a $250 discount on the OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone. At an all-time low, those very same best-price-ever savings also continue over to Sony’s WH-CH720N ANC Headphones at $98. Also, check out some of the first discounts yet on Google’s new first-party Pixel Fold cases. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 10T 256GB smartphone sees $250 discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G 256GB Smartphone for $450. Down from $700, you’re now looking at a new all-time low. Today’s offer lands with $250 in savings attached while beating our previous mention by $50 in the process.

OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 11, which recently launched, and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. All that makes it a compelling handset to upgrade without breaking the bank. We dived in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

Sony’s WH-CH720N ANC Headphones deliver 35-hour battery

If some of those more flagship-caliber ANC headphones are still just a bit too expensive, the Sony WH-CH720N Headphones should fit the bill for something a bit more affordable. Courtesy of Amazon, the savings today are offering only the second discount to date on the new over-ear headphones at $98 in both black and white styles. Down from $150, you’re looking at 35% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low.

Sony’s WH-CH720N Headphones might not have the reputation as the XM5s or a name that rolls off the tongue like the brand’s more flagship listening experience, but it does bring many of the same signature features to a more affordable price tag. The over-ears rock onboard active noise cancellation that’s powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 and backed by an ambient sound mode. There’s also 35-hour battery life to go alongside built-in Alexa and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. And of course, all of that is made better by the price cut down to $128.

Google’s new first-party Pixel Fold cases come in three styles

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the all-new Google Pixel Fold Case. This first-party offering comes in one of three different styles, all of which are now on sale from $48. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer lands with $12 in savings and a new all-time low in tow. Arriving as proof that foldable phone cases can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed – these official Google Pixel Fold cases arrive with a grippy, two-piece form factor. Covering both halves of your foldable, the shock-absorbent case is made of soft silicone and comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re one of the few who have brought home Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible.

